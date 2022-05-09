The trailer of Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the role of the late Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the braveheart of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is out and the audience cannot hold their excitement to witness it on the big screen. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie was produced by Superstar Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Films India and A+S Movies. The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the world of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his life journey from a college student to the hero of the nation. What stands out in the emotion loaded trailer is the intense background score composed by Sricharan Pakala, a Vizagite. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the music director of Major shared the details of his journey and his experience working for the film.

“Firstly, I feel very proud to have worked for the biopic of such a great personality. The smiling face of Major Sandeep is forever etched in my heart and this movie is a heartfelt tribute to the real-life hero”, expressed the delighted music director. Sharing a word about his 11-year bond with Adivi Sesh, Sricharan praised that the Goodachari star is just more than a great actor. “Sesh has a great technical brain and it has always been a pleasure to work with him. Both our careers have kicked off at the same time and we grew together in this industry”, he said. Adivi Sesh and Sricharan have worked on a total of four movies (KISS, Evaru, Goodachari, and Major) together so far.

Speaking about the growing presence of Vizagites in the TFI, Sricharan said “I’m totally amazed by the number of Vizagites that have entered into the TFI in recent times. Initially, it was just director Ravikanth Perepu, actor Satyadev, and just a few other Vizag folks I knew in the industry. But in the recent past, every other industry person I meet turns out to be from my hometown and it makes me feel very happy.” Further, he expressed his pleasure to see so many Vizagites chasing their dreams and making their mark in Tollywood.

When asked about his inspiration, the music sensation excitedly said that he has been heavily influenced by Maestro Ilayaraja. “I get goosebumps every single time I listen to his compositions. When it comes to international music directors, Hans Zimmer has been a great inspiration’, shared Sricharan Pakala. He went on to say that MM Keeravani, Koti, and Mani Sharma have been his heroes since childhood.

“The TFI has taught me a lot in growing as a music director. During my budding stages, I reached Hyderabad with a guitar on my back to make it big. As I started to understand how things work here, I was amazed at how much I had to learn.”

The trailer of Major was launched by Bollywood biggie Salman Khan while the Malayalam version was released by Prithviraj Sukumaran.