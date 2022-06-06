The third Grand Masters International Chess Tournament will be held at the GITAM (Deemed to be University) in Vizag from 10 June 2022. Featuring Grand Masters and International Masters from several nations, the tournament will take place for one week. This prestigious tournament is being organized by the Andhra Pradesh Chess Association and was recognized by the All India Chess Federation and the World Chess Federation.

Each round of the tournament will see the participation of 20 Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) or World Chess Federation rated players. The draw includes Grand Master, International Masters, Women Grand Masters, and Women International Masters. These players will be categorized based on their rating points. While Grand Masters and International Masters will be placed in category-A, players with a rating of 2000 will be classified into category-B. The C category will include players with a rating of 1600.

This tournament will be conducted in the Swiss format. The winners in category-A will be awarded prize money of Rs 15 lakhs, while the winners of category-B and category-C will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs each.

GITAM Chairman M Bharat has been appointed as the head of the organizing committee of the international chess tournament to be held in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.