A Mallikarjuna officially inaugurated an 80 kW solar power facility at Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha Hospital) on 23 February 2024. Sponsored by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the installation mirrors the success of King George Hospital (KGH), which is itself equipped with 390 kW solar power panels. The Victoria Hospital solar project aims to produce 8,000 to 9,000 units of solar power monthly. Notably, AMNS India has also provided benches that can accommodate up to 300 attendants.

The initiative not only ensures a consistent power supply for key hospital departments but also contributes to the reduction of carbon footprint. This is because the carbon footprint of rooftop solar panels is roughly 12 times less than natural gas and 20 times less than coal, according to the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The impact of solar adoption is evident at KGH, where the existing 390 kW solar panels have resulted in substantial cost savings. The hospital now saves ₹5–6 lakhs on power bills, marking a significant shift towards economic and environmental sustainability. This is all thanks to the MoU signed in June 2023 with AMINS to help reduce electrical expenditure of the hospital.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, AMNS India Ltd has furthered its commitment to sustainable practices by introducing a cumulative 300 kW of solar power across various establishments in Visakhapatnam, including hospitals, schools, and an old-age home. Additionally, the company recently extended its support to the Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police by providing 32 motorcycles and a towing vehicle (crane).

