The AP Cabinet has taken the key decision to rename the Bhogapuram (GMR Visakhapatnam International) Airport to Alluri Sitaramaraju International Airport. This was decided during the State Cabinet meeting, that took place on 18 September 2024, at the State Secretariat in Amaravathi. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The renamed GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport (Bhogapuram Airport) honours the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Meanwhile, in another recent update, it was said that 41% of the works at the airport have been completed so far. Phase 1 of the airport, which will have an education zone, healthcare zone, hospitality zone, aero city, MRO facility, and more, is being built at a cost of Rs 4,502 crores and spans an area of 2,203 acres.

Key updates from the State Cabinet meeting

The AP Cabinet also approved a new liquor policy, which dictated that quality brands would be sold at the low cost of Rs 99.

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh were inundated due to intense rainfall, prompting the state Cabinet to approve a flood relief package for the victims. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for each household in Vijayawada affected by the floods. Additionally, Rs 10,000 will be provided to families impacted in other areas as well.

The relief package includes giving Rs 25,000 per hectare for crops like cotton, groundnut, and sugarcane, while maize, soybean, and sunflower farmers will receive Rs 15,000 per hectare. Tobacco farmers are also eligible for Rs 15,000 per hectare. Furthermore, a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre has been designated for other specific crops.

The Cabinet gave its formal approval to this relief package today and took a significant step by including tenant farmers in the compensation scheme for crop loss. In another notable move, the Cabinet passed a resolution urging the Central Government to provide 33% reservation for BCs in the legislatures. The GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport (Bhogapuram Airport) was also renamed to Alluri Sitaramaraju International Airport at this meeting.

