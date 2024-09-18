The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, which met on 18 September, gave its nod to the new liquor policy. Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the marathon meeting decided to make quality brands available at reasonable rates.

It was proposed that under the new liquor policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will fix the average rate range from Rs 99. It was also decided at the meeting to name the Bhogapuram airport, work on which is in progress, after Alluri Seetharama Raju.

The volunteer system also came up for discussion at the meeting. When some Ministers remarked that the tenure of volunteers ended in 2023 itself and it was not renewed by the Jaganmohan Reddy government, Chandrababu Naidu said more feedback was needed on the renewal of the system.

It was also discussed at the meeting on the purchases made by the Sakshi Telugu daily. Some Ministers alleged that over Rs 200 crore was diverted from the State exchequer for making purchases for ‘Sakshi’.

Taking a serious view of this, the Chief Minister ordered a probe into it. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other Ministers were present at the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu