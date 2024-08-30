Students of an engineering college at Gudlavalleru in Krishna district have been in agitation mode since midnight of 29 August alleging hidden cameras in the washroom of the college girls’ hostel.

A student of the college was allegedly selling the video clips captured by the hidden cameras and the students, after coming to know about it, took to the streets demanding action against the student.

When the agitated students tried to attack the one who was facing the charges, the police intervened and brought the situation under control. The police seized a laptop and a mobile handset from the student.

CM orders probe

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He directed district Minister Kollu Ravindra, District Collector and SP to visit the hostel and talk to the agitating students.

Following the directive, the Minister and the officials visited the hostel and gathered information from them. Even as they were interacting with the girls, the latter raised slogans seeking justice.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and are investigating.

District Superintendent of Police Gangadhara Rao said that a laptop and other gadgets were seized from the accused. He, however, said that no hidden cameras were found anywhere in the hostel of the engineering college ar Gudlavalleru. Advising the hostel inmates not to worry, he said the police would thoroughly check everything.

