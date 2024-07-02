Three soldiers from Andhra Pradesh (AP) were among the five army personnel swept away and killed by flash floods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Friday night. The soldiers tragically lost their lives when their Russian-origin T-72 tank became stuck while they were crossing the river, which surged unexpectedly due to the flash floods.

The fallen soldiers were identified as S Nagaraju (32) from Chevendra village in Pedana mandal, Krishna district; M Ramakrishna Reddy (47) from Kaluvapalli village in Racherla mandal, Prakasam district; and Subhan Khan (40) from Islampur village in Repalle mandal, Bapatla district.

M Ramakrishna Reddy, who had served in the army for 25 years, was recently promoted to Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and was set to retire in December this year. Both his sons are also in the armed forces, with one serving in the army and the other in the air force. S Nagaraju, who joined the army in 2016 and served with the 52 Armoured Regiment, married Mangadevi in 2019 and they had a daughter, Hasini, a year ago. His brother, S Sivaiah, is also in the army.

A solemn ceremony took place at the International Airport on Monday, where citizens of Vijayawada paid tribute to the three AP soldiers who were killed in the Ladakh flash floods. Major Deepak Sharma, aide-de-camp to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, laid a wreath on behalf of the Governor, honoring the brave men who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

