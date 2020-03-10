German Consul General, Karin Christina Maria Stoll met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Monday. The two leaders discussed the welfare activities being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. The Consul General stated that Germany and Andhra Pradesh have always shared a cordial relationship, and informed the Chief Minister that the Indo-German Business Council is keen on partnering with the state.

Elaborating on the renewable energy projects that Germany is currently undertaking, Karin proposed that Andhra Pradesh too can benefit from Siemens-Gamesa Renewable, one of the world’s biggest renewable energy companies. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too spoke about the state’s plans to set up a ten thousand watt solar power project for providing clean and renewable energy to the citizens.

The Consul General then proceeded to meet the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Nilam Sawhney. The CS explained all the welfare activities that the State Government is currently undertaking in the fields of medicine and education.

Post the meetings, the Consul General Karin appreciated Andhra Pradesh’s policies towards ease of business and said that the state is highly viable for investments. She told the Chief Minister that the German authorities are encouraging their organisations to invest in Andhra Pradesh.