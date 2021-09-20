They say, “When life throws lemons at you, make lemonade.” The 65-year-old domestic help from Vizag, Appala Narasamma, is a living example of the statement. Widowed at the tender age of 33, Mrs. Narasamma had never given up on life. With grit and determination, she raised her five children. Fondly called the “Gedela Mamma” (Buffaloes’ granny) of Gurudwara, this iron lady is all smiling when Sruthi Sahini from Team Yo! Vizag interacted with her.

When asked how she got the name, the lady went on to say, “My husband owned a huge sherbet business in Vizag. After he passed away, we lost almost everything that we had. With the little savings that I had, I somehow managed to purchase a couple of buffaloes. I began rearing them and sell the milk. Until five years ago, that was my job. Hence the name, Gedela Mamma.”

As of now, she works as a domestic help near Gurudwara in Vizag. From the gym to homes and offices, she hops from place to place, round the clock. Sharing her routine, the 65-year-old says, “I get ready by 9 AM. From sweeping to mopping, I do everything. However, a lunch break of four hours from 12 PM to 4 PM is a must. I take a power nap after my lunch and work until 7 PM. There will be days when I come home dead-tired. My son would ask me to stop working and rest well. But I can’t sit idle and watch TV all day. I will work as long as I can. I might not earn huge amounts and contribute to my family like I used to do. But gifting my grandchildren their favourite chocolates with my hard-earned money gives me happiness and satisfaction.”

Perhaps not all heroes wear capes. Some wear toothless smiles and li(o)ve amongst us.