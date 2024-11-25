Are you ready to unleash the classical music enthusiast in you? The Visakha Music Academy is gearing up for its 55th annual classical music festival, which will be held from November 26 to December 1, with the venue being Kalabharathi AC Auditorium, Visakhapatnam. Visakha Music Academy has been organising this event in the city for the past 55 years to promote classic dance and music culture.

According to VMA secretary, V Chandrasekhar, the academy conducts monthly concerts, a Youth Festival in June, and an Annual series in November every year. The fest is well received by music lovers and musicians in and around Visakhapatnam.

This year, the Visakha Music Academy is back with another grand programme with 6 days of celebrations starting from November 26.

The events of the festival are as follows:

Kolkata Padmavathi Saranathan (from Chennai): Vocal performance on 26 November

V K Manimaran (from Chennai): Vocal performance on 27 November

Sri M Nagaraj and Dr Mysore Manjunath (from Bengaluru): Violin performance on 28 November

Sri Modumudi Sudhakar (from Vijayawada): Vocal performance on 29 November

Manda Sudharani (from Visakhapatnam): Vocal performance on 30 November.

Finally, the week-long Visakha Music Festival, celebrating classical art forms, will end with a performance by Sri Ramana Balachandran (Tiruvannamalai) veena performance on December 1.

On November 28, The academy is going to felicitate Vid Sri K V Prasad, a noted Mridangam player from Chennai, with the title of “Sangeetha Kalasagara” for this year.

The festival will be inaugurated by Sri Pawan Kumar Gunturu, (MD, Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd, and President, Seafood Exporters Association of India) on November 26.

As there is no entry fee, the Visakha Music Academy (VMA) requests all musicians and music lovers to attend the concerts at Kalabharat, Visakhapatnam, every day in large numbers and make the classical music festival a grand success.

