Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested three persons at Maharanipeta in Visakhapatnam on Friday on the charge of smuggling liquor from Goa. As many as three liquor bottles were seized from them. According to reports, P Satyanarayana of Vizianagaram purchases liquor bottles in Goa for Rs 26 each and sells the same to his friend Dhanunjaya, also from Vizianagaram district, for Rs 92 each bottle.

Dhanunjaya sells the stock to one Lakshmi Naidu of Srikakulam for Rs 100 a bottle. Naidu makes a quick buck by selling each bottle for Rs. 120 in his native village in Srikakulam district. On Friday, as usual, Satyanarayana, with the stock of liquor bottles, came to Visakhapatnam by train. When the three were indulging in the clandestine operation at the railway station, the SEB sleuths, following a tip-off, raided the area and took the three into custody and seized the liquor bottles. The three arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody.

Also read: Fake Navy officer lands in jail in Visakhapatnam

Despite the efforts by the police, gangs that indulge in the smuggling of liquor and ganja continue to thrive in Visakhapatnam. The city police, on Thursday, seized 40 kg of ganja which was kept ready for smuggling. Three persons were taken into custody in connection with the case and they were interrogated to know the key persons behind the operation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.