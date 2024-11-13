P V G R Naidu, popularly known as Ganababu, who has made a hat-trick by winning the Visakhapatnam West seat thrice consecutively, has been appointed one of the whips of the State Legislative Assembly.

The alliance government in Andhra Pradesh appointed chief whip and whips for both legislative Assembly and Council on 12 November. While Vinukonda TDP MLA G V Anjaneyulu was made the Chief Whip in the Assembly, TDP MLC Panchakarla Anuradha was appointed as the Chief Whip for the Council. Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLC from Visakhapatnam, was made one of the whips in the Council.

Starting his career as an employee of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Ganababu entered politics by joining the TDP. He was elected as the ZPTC chairman in 1995.

He stepped into the Assembly for the first time after emerging victorious from the Pendurthi constituency in 1999.

Ganababu, also a sportsman, quit the TDP in 2009 and switched loyalties to the PRP only to lose the election from the Visakhapatnam West constituency.

He returned to the TDP later and won from the Visakhapatnam West constituency in 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections.

Ganababu was one among the 23 TDP candidates who won the election in 2019 weathering the Jagan storm.

Several TDP leaders in the city hailed the appointment of Ganababu as the Andhra Pradesh government Whip in the Assembly. He held the post during the period between 2017 and 2019 also.

Read also: Five held in girl’s suspicious death case

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu