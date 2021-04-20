Fun Bucket Bhargav case alias Chippada Bhargav, a resident of Kompally in Hyderabad, has been arrested by Vizag Police for sexually assaulting a girl from Visakhapatnam. The accused in the case is a TikTok star going under an online name of Fun bucket Bhargav. It has come to light that he has allegedly raped a 14 year old minor girl from Vizag.

The victim used to frequently make and post videos on Instagram and YouTube videos. The accused in this case operates the handle fun bucket bhargav, seeing the videos, contacted the victim online and soon established a connection with her. He starting making false promises of getting offers from television and media channels. Under this lure, the victim had gone to the accused’s house in Kompally, where the latter sexually assaulted her, thereby resulting to her pregnancy. The accused also blackmailed her saying that he was in possession of her explicit videos. The victim’s family had registered a complaint as they realised she is four months pregnant. Based on the victim’s report, P. Srinu, Sub Inspector of Police, Pendurthy Police Station, Visakhapatnam City, registered a case on 16 April, 2021. Subsequently, the investigation was taken up by G.Prem Kajal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Disha Women’s Police Station , Visakhapatnam City.