Free video calling kiosk inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

A Human Interactive Interface (HII) system, equipped to facilitate with free video calling and other services, has been set up at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station as an initiative to upgrade the services provided by the Indian Railways for passengers.

A first of its kind in Indian Railways, the HII system, which is a combination of a Digital Kiosk and Digital Billboard, has been set up on the first platform for the benefit of the passengers. The interactive system was developed by Bhubaneswar-based start-up Nexyite Infotech Services Private limited and was commissioned at the railway station on Thursday.

The kiosk was inaugurated by Waltair divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Vizag Steel Plant chairman managing director Pradosh Kumar Rath.

Officials said that a similar kiosk was initially opened in Bhubaneswar municipality corporation limits on a pilot basis and is now being implemented at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Salient features of the kiosk include free mobile and video calling facility, 10-inch interactive touch screen facility, six fast charging ports for mobiles and laptops, complete with 24×7 CCTV surveillance cameras. The kiosk also features an advertising space on a 50-inch LED screen designed to interact with passengers. The digital screen would also display information pertaining to weather, train schedule, local tourist attractions, City maps powered by Google and a provision for feedback.

This project has been developed under the Nonfare revenue system by Indian Railways intended to provide information while simultaneously generating revenue through advertisements.