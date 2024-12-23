As part of his North Andhra tour, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy inaugurated four new RTC buses at the Visakhapatnam Depot on 22 November 2024. The additions include one super luxury bus and three express buses, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Visakhapatnam and key destinations like Paderu, Vizianagaram, and Amalapuram.

During the event, the minister announced the state’s ambitious plan to introduce 2,000 electric buses to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fleet in a phased manner. The existing diesel buses will gradually transition to electric, aligning with the government’s commitment to sustainability.

“Our transport workers are the backbone of our public transportation system,” Reddy emphasized, highlighting the state’s dedication to improving employee welfare. Special attention will be given to the health and well-being of APSRTC workers, and a dedicated committee has been established to address their concerns and improve working conditions.

Free Bus Services for Women in the Works

One of the key announcements during the event was the government’s initiative to introduce free bus services for women. A special committee has been tasked with studying best practices from other states to ensure smooth implementation without financial setbacks for APSRTC. Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao assured that the scheme would be carefully designed to avoid losses for the corporation.

The introduction ceremony of the new RTC buses at Visakhapatnam Depot concluded with awards presented to drivers and conductors for their exemplary service. RTC Zonal Chairman Donnu Dora and other officials reaffirmed the government’s efforts to maintain open communication with workers to address operational challenges.

