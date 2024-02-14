Former Indian Navy Commander Sugunakar Pakala, a native of Visakhapatnam, arrived home yesterday, February 12, 2024, at 7 p.m., marking the end of his 18-month-long ordeal in Qatar. Alongside seven former Naval personnel, Sugunakar’s return follows a tumultuous period of detention and legal battles in Qatar. The saga began in August 2022 when Qatar’s intelligence agency apprehended the Indian nationals, including Commander Pakala, while they were working with a private company, Al Dahra Global Technologies.

Sugunakar, a retired Navy officer, joined Al Dahra Global Technologies after leaving the Navy. At the time of his arrest, he was the company’s director (FCN). The company, owned by a former Omani Air Force officer, ceased operations in May 2022. Initially, they were to return to India but were unexpectedly detained by Qatari Authorities in August 2022 and held in solitary confinement. Despite no public charges being levelled against them, the men were accused of spying on a submarine and subsequently jailed. The case against Sugunakar and other retired officers began in Doha on March 29, 2023. A lengthy legal battle ensued, culminating in the Court of First Instance of Qatar handing down death sentences to the eight individuals in October 2023.

However, thanks to persistent efforts by the Indian Government, including diplomatic engagement and legal appeals, the situation took a turn for the better. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, particularly during his meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in December 2023, played a pivotal role in securing the release of the navy veterans. Following diplomatic negotiations and a series of legal proceedings, the Qatari Authorities finally granted their freedom.

Navy Commander Sugunakar Pakala, a native of Visakhapatnam, had dedicated 25 years of his life to serving in the Indian Navy before retiring in 2013. A distinguished naval officer, he earned commendations for his service and demonstrated a commitment to social causes. Educated at Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram, Commander Pakala pursued further studies in defence and strategic studies, contributing to his illustrious career. Throughout his ordeal, Commander Pakala maintained his innocence, with acquaintances attesting to his character and integrity.

