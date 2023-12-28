The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, have stated that the death sentences of eight ex-Navy personnel in Qatar have been commuted on 28 December 2023. Though specific details are yet to be known, however, the department has informed that the death penalty has been reduced; including for Commander Sugunakar Pakala of Visakhapatnam. The specific charges against them are still unknown, pending the release of the judgment.

The Government of India emphasized its ongoing support for the individuals who have been in jail since August 2022. Apart from Commander Sugunakar Pakala from Visakhapatnam, the others are identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh have been charged with death pa. The eight individuals were associated with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services at the time of their arrest.

You might also like No Content Available

The lack of disclosure by the Qatari Government regarding the reasons for the death sentences had caused widespread shock, with speculations suggesting allegations of spying for Israel. The Indian Government assured that it remains in close contact with the legal team and family members to determine the next steps. Additionally, they expressed the intent to continue engaging with Qatari authorities on the matter. Despite repeated denials of bail during the incarceration and trial, an appeal was filed and accepted by the Qatari court last month.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.