In a shocking announcement, a Qatar court handed a death sentence to eight ex-Indian Navy officers, including Commander Sugunakar Pakala from Vizag, earlier on Thursday, 26 October 2023. This judgement shocked the nation as the Qatar Government did not reveal its reasons. Nevertheless, reports are rife that the retired officers are alleged by the Qatari authorities of spying for Israel.

The Indian Government, reacting to the death sentence judgement, expressed its deep shock and stated that it would explore all the legal options in this case. Meanwhile, the family of Commander of Sugunakar Pakala, residing in Vizag, met BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao following the death sentence judgement in Qatar. They pleaded with the government to ensure a safe return of the officer.

Sugunakar Pakala, an alumnus of Korukonda Sainik School and Kendriya Vidyalaya Steel Plant branch, served as the Director at Al Dahra Global Technologies & Consultancy Services. With 21 years of commissioned service, he is a decorated officer who was the Engine Officer of INS Tarangini on its circumnavigation during 2003-04. In March 2022, Sugunakar interacted with Yo Vizag and shared a detailed account of his experience circumnavigating. ” For I consider it a privilege to be shortlisted for a unique voyage, which incidentally surprised me, as I was slated to join INS Tarangini as her Engineer Officer,” he said.

For the unversed, the ex-Indian Navy officers, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commodore Amit Nagpal, Commodore Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakal, Commodore Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Rajesh, were working for Al Dahra Global Technology and Consultancy Services. In August 2022, the Qatar Government arrested them for unrevealed reasons and recently put them under solitary imprisonment.

On Friday, the BJP stated that it will legally fight to bring back the eight imprisoned officers from Qatar, highlighting that the Ministry of External Affairs has commenced its efforts.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.