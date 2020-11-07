Food safety officials in Visakhapatnam have served notices to as many as 22 restaurants in the city for violating safety norms and not following the Covid-19 safety protocol. As part of the raids being conducted at restaurants in the city over the past few weeks, the concerned officials have been cracking the whip on those that have not been able to maintain hygienic standards.

In an interaction with Yo! Vizag, Food Safety Officer G.V. Appa Rao said that several restaurants in Visakhapatnam have not been implementing the recommended measures. Those who handle food must be mandatorily tested for coronavirus and made to produce a physical fitness certificate, he said. While restaurants, given the prevailing pandemic situation, are required to sanitise tables every six hours, seat customers in a physically distanced manner, clean vessels in hot water and wrap sterilised cutlery in paper while serving the diners, Mr Rao stated that few eateries in Visakhapatnam are following the guidelines diligently.

“Just before the lockdown, many restaurants procured raw material in bulk and stored them. However, with lockdown playing the spoilsport, most of the food has either expired or reached a rotten state. Food stored in deep freezers was also found in a spoiled state,” Mr Rao said. The restaurants have been told to rectify their poor standards. If necessary, they may even be shut down for a few days, sanitise the area, and then reopen for customers.

Commenting on other observations at the restaurants in Visakhapatnam, the Food Safety Officer said, “As per guidelines, each customer’s name and mobile number have to be recorded by the restaurant personnel. Also, it has been noticed that the public is queuing in large numbers up outside restaurants, which is not welcome, given the situation. I would advise the public to stay vigil and follow caution until the Covid-19 situation is brought completely under control, especially with concerns regarding the second wave.”