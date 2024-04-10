In response to the growing demand for affordable groceries, Flipkart has inaugurated a grocery fulfillment center in Vizag on 10 April, 2024. This will be the second center in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada, and it will facilitate next-day grocery deliveries for customers in Visakhapatnam and nearby areas including Anakapalle, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram.

A wide range of regionally popular brands such as Freedom, Heritage, and more, will be stocked, and over 6,000 deliverables across various categories like dairy, eggs, chocolates, staples, cleaning aids, and more, will be available for local customers to order. The Flipkart grocery fulfillment center will take on up to 8,000 orders per day in Visakhapatnam. With innovative features like voice-enabled shopping, credit options, and open-box delivery, Flipkart Grocery is a preferred grocery delivery service for many.

Additionally, the new center sprawls over 77,000 square feet, and is expected to create nearly 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, enhancing livelihood opportunities for many. It will also provide market access to thousands of small businesses, MSMEs, and local farming communities.

Visakhapatnam, one of India’s rapidly growing e-commerce hubs and a significant market for online groceries, has seen a surge in customers who need convenience and value in their grocery shopping. Catering to this rising demand, Flipkart initiated the launch of its second grocery fulfillment center in the state.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said, “Being a homegrown company with a consumer-first approach, we are happy to launch our second grocery fulfillment center in the state. Andhra Pradesh has been one of our key priority markets where we are seeing significant demand for online groceries among local consumers. We acknowledge the strong growth opportunity in the state, and with the launch of this new fulfillment center, consumers will have easy access to fresh groceries being delivered to them the next day at the convenience of their homes. This investment reinforces our commitment to reach the length and breadth of Bharat, bridging the digital gap and making online shopping more seamless for consumers while empowering local businesses, MSMEs, and farming communities and creating local job opportunities.”

Srideep Kesavan, CEO at Heritage Foods, also talked about the launch, stating, “We, at Heritage Foods, deeply value the great partnership we have with Flipkart. With one of the widest distribution reaches, Flipkart is a critical partner for our growth, especially as we expand our brand reach across the country. We constantly strive to serve our shoppers with a wide variety of products and packaging options for every occasion, and delight them with the highest quality that we are known for.”

With this grocery fulfillment center coming to Vizag, Flipkart will make grocery shopping easy and accessible for many across the city.

