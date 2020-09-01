It’s still mid-week and we bet many of you are longing for the weekend already. Thanks to the digital platforms for keeping us hooked with exciting content. As we enter a new month, a handful of flicks promise to begin September on a high note. From the much-awaited Nani’s 25th film, V to Malayalam’s stunning C U Soon, here are five new movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5, releasing this week.

Five movies on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, other OTTs to watch this week.

#1 V

Written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, V marks Nani‘s 25th film as an actor, in which he will be seen playing the antagonist for the first time. While the film’s trailer already garnered attention on social media, the music composed by Amit Trivedi has also been receiving a thumping response. Backed with a brilliant cast including Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari, V is all set to release on 5 September.

Release date: 5 September

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 C U Soon

Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the movie is a 90-minute thriller, produced by the actor himself. Shot during the pandemic, the film plays out entirely on computers and smartphones. It renders a simple story of love, loss, and, retrieval in a socially-distanced format. C U Soon is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Atkan Chatkan

This upcoming venture of composer, singer, and music producer, AR Rahman, will release on ZEE5 on 5 September. The plot revolves around the inspiring life of Guddu, a child labourer who has a burning passion for music. The rest of the story unfolds as he goes on to form a band with his friends. Directed by Saumyy Shivhare, the movie stars Lydian Nadhaswaram, Ayesha Vindhara, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Steven Samuel, and others.

Release date: 5 September

Where to watch: Zee5

#4 Maniyarayile Ashokan

This Dulquer Salmaan production is a romantic comedy streaming now on Netflix. The film revolves around Ashokan, played endearingly by Jacob Gregory, a short and dark man with a complex, who is hoping for a woman in his life. The movie also features Vijayagaghavan, Sri Lakshmi, Krishna Shankar, Shine Tom Chacko, and Anupama Parameshwaran in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Love, Guaranteed

Following The Lovebirds and The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix is gearing up to drop another romantic comedy. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the story focuses on an earnest lawyer who takes on a charming client, wishing to sue a dating site for failing to find him a perfect match. In Love, Guaranteed the lead actress, Rachael Leigh Cook, will be seen opposite Damon Wayans Jr.

Release date: 3 September

Where to watch: Netflix