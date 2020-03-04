Five men allegedly gang-rape two minor girls in Visakhapatnam

Two minor girls – aged 14 and 17 were allegedly gang-raped by five people in Sunkarametta in Visakhapatnam district on late Monday night. A probe was launched into the alleged gang rape incident after their parents approached the Araku police in Visakhapatnam to register a complaint on Tuesday.

As per information from the Araku police, the incident is reported to have occurred between 10 PM to 11 PM when the girls were going to relieve themselves. They were approached by two men whom the girls knew, and were asked if they’d like to visit the Araku Utsav. The minor girls agreed, without knowing that the Utsav had ended on March 1 itself. When they got into the car, the two men picked up three more unidentified persons who then took the sisters to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped them.

A local, who was passing by the isolated area, was alerted when he heard screams of the two girls. When he approached the crime scene, all the five men absconded from there. Police have stated that a search has begun for the accused while the two victims were sent to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam to nurse them and conduct medical examinations.

As the alleged gang rape incident came to light in Visakhapatnam, cases under Section 376 D of the IPC and other relevant sections have been registered under the POCSO Act and an investigation has begun.