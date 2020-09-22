Ever since theatres around the country shut down, many of us have been glued to the OTT platforms for entertainment. Stepping up their game, these platforms are streaming quality content to keep us hooked. With movies like Chintu Ka Birthday and Pareeksha, and shows like Omerta and Abhay, ZEE5 has raised the bar with their fresh take on various genres. If you are someone who appreciates nail-biting thriller shows, we have mined up an interesting line up of series available on Zee5.

Here’s a list of thriller shows streaming on Zee5:

#1 Lalbazaar

Starring Koushik Sen, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Gaurav Chakrabarty, and Sauraseni Maitra, this ten-episode series is not the conventional cat-and-mouse chase between cops and criminals. Set in the dark underbelly of Kolkata, this police drama delves deep into the psyche of the police force, showing the officers as ordinary human beings with families and feelings, which sometimes can come in the way of their call for duty.

#2 Kaali

Paoli Dam’s Kaali narrates the story of a mother, who goes against all odds to save her dying son’s life and gets sucked into the world of drug mafia and human trafficking. Packed with intense action, this nail-biting web series also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Vidya Malvade in key roles.

#3 Rangbaaz

The first season of Rangbaaz, starring Saqib Saleem is based on the life of Indian gangster Shri Prakash Shukla. It shows the rise of Shukla from an innocent young boy who accidentally kills a man who teases his sister to the most dreaded criminal in Uttar Pradesh. Set in the 90s, the web series makes for an engaging crime thriller. The second season of the web series chronicles the life of another most wanted criminal of India, Anandpal Singh who operated in Rajasthan.

#4 The Final Call

Directed by Vijay Lalwani, the show centers on Captain Karan Sachdev, played by actor Arjun Rampal, who controls the fate of a flight full of people on a doomed journey. Though the pace slows down in parts, it throws some unexpected twists in between, pushing you to get to the bottom of the plot. Watch it for its interesting storyline and note-worthy performances by the show’s talented bunch of actors.

#5 Mafia

This thriller series borrows its name from a popular party game, where two players are the police and the mafia, and the rest are villagers. The mafia continues to kill villagers until the police identify the mafia. The show, like the titular game, plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller. It follows six college friends who are reuniting after five years for a bachelorette party, at a bungalow nestled in the midst of a dense jungle in Madhupur. A stranger turns up claiming he’s lost his way, ramping up the fear quotient.