One worker died and several others sustained burns when fire broke out due to a reactor blast at a chemical factory at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district on 17 July. The deceased was identified as Pradip Rout of Odisha. Some others were also reportedly injured in the incident. According to reports, the injured were taken to a hospital. Following the information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

State Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi rang up the Anakapalli District Collector, Vijay Krishnan, and enquired him about the cause of the fire at Atchutapuram. She directed the official to ensure better treatment for the victims.

The Minister also asked the officials concerned to speed up relief measures at the site. In June last, six persons died in a massive explosion at a pharma unit in the Atchutapuram SEZ. The fire broke out due to the blast of a reactor.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

