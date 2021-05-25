Fines have been imposed on six hospitals in Vizag for non-compliance with government regulations, overcharging for Covid-19 treatment and violating norms in the allocation of 50 percent beds to Aarogyasri patients. On Monday, Joint Collector Arun Babu held a meeting of the District Disciplinary Committee with Principal Andhra Medical College Dr. PV Sudhakar, DMHO Dr. PS Surya and Arogya Co-ordinator Dr. K Rajesh.

Joint Collector, in his meet, said that notices had been issued to allot 50 percent beds for Aarogyasri patients in all the hospitals where Covid-19 patients are being treated. Despite several warnings, many hospitals hadn’t taken the issue seriously. Aarogyasri Co-ordinator Dr. Rajesh found deficiencies in the services provided to the patients.

Hospitals in Vizag, where fines have been imposed, are AN Beach, KKR, Ramya and SR hospitals which were fined Rs 1 lakh each, while Shraddha and Aditya hospitals were fined Rs 2 lakh each. Meanwhile, James and Durga hospitals were let off with warnings. In particular, Aditya Hospital management was given warnings on providing treatment under Aarogyasri within a week, else criminal cases would be booked. As per government orders, private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients are supposed to allocate 50 percent of beds under the Aarogyasri scheme. Advising the private hospitals to follow Covid norms, the order had also stated that inspections would be carried out and cases would be registered against those hospitals violating norms.

Medicines seized from a fake doctor:

Drugs Control Administration, Vizag conducted joint raids in Araku and found stocked general medicines and few Covid-19 drugs. Drugs Inspector, Anakapalli V Abhipriya along with Drugs Inspector, Vizag (Vigilance) D Suneetha inspected five clinics and three shops. Drugs worth Rs 30,000 were found stocked at Suraksha clinic belonging to a fake doctor by the name Damerla Raju. The drugs which were stocked without a drug license were seized. A charge sheet will be filed against Damerla Raju in court.