Free Covid-19 treatment will be given to all Aarogyasri beneficiaries in Empaneled Private Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, stated District Collector V Vinay Chand. On Monday, he held a review meeting in Vizag with the health officials and specified some changes to be followed regarding the allocation of hospital beds to Covid-19 patients of different categories.

Under the state health scheme Aarogyasri, private hospitals should allocate beds for Covid-19 patients under Category ‘A’ and Category ‘B’. The details of the beds allocated for Aarogyasri beneficiaries should be communicated to the nodal officers of the hospitals. According to government regulations, the allocation of beds under Aarogyasri are to be implemented as per GO No. 210.

It was observed that many private hospitals were treating patients without permission. On this issue, Collector questioned the DMHO why such hospitals were not being issued any notices. He also stated that all notified private hospitals are required to provide beds under Aarogyasri and provide Covid services strictly. Also, DMHO was directed not to deny admission to Covid patients who did not have a positive report.

It was earlier identified by the AP State Government that close to 50% of the hospital beds earmarked for Aarogyasri patients at Covid-19 hospitals in districts like Vizag were occupied by patients receiving cashless treatment. It was also noted that the hospital management had much confusion regarding the allocation of beds under different categories. Hence, to eliminate any ambiguity in the allocation of beds to Aarogyasri patients, these guidelines were set down, under Government Order no. 210.

Further, in order to provide medical services to more patients in government hospitals, KGH, VIMS and Chest hospitals will be set up with German hangars. E-tenders have already been invited for this facility and works will begin from May 20. Under this facility, KGH will have 100 beds, another 100 beds at VIMS and 50 beds at Chest Hospital. District Collector told to complete the works on the German hangars within few days.