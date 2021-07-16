Despite the fact that the second wave of the pandemic seems to be subsiding, the threat of a third Covid-19 wave still looms around. Hence, district officials are taking up stringent action to avoid people wandering in public without wearing masks. It is found that many people in public places, especially at the RK Beach Road, are wandering without wearing masks. Citizens are seen sitting at the beachside, playing in the water, without any masks and not even following social distancing. To keep a check on these people, and be ready for the third wave of the pandemic, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand IAS, has instructed all the citizens to compulsory wear a mask when outside, especially at tourist places. If not, strict action will be taken on such violators in Vizag and a fine will be imposed.

A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on citizens who are not wearing a mask when moving outside. District officials, with the support of the city police, have put up checkpoints from The Park Hotel to the Naval Coastal Battery, at the beach road, to make citizens follow Covid-19 protocol. Soon, a toll-free number will be launched by the district administration for people to immediately report those who are not wearing masks. Citizens can then take photos of such people who do not wear masks and raise a complaint. The District Collector observed that many citizens entering the beach road, especially during the evening, are not wearing masks. With thousands of tourists visiting the beach, he said that there are chances of the virus spreading rapidly.

As there is a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, all the shops, malls and commercial establishments are open during the day. Rs. 10,000- Rs. 25,000 fine will be imposed on the shops and malls in Vizag if any customer is found entering their premises without a mask. Malls in the city have been instructed to allow only those who wear masks and maintain social distancing. In order to ensure that these rules are diligently followed, district officials will be conducting surprise checks at malls, shops and other commercial establishments and if they find any violation of Covid-19 norms, the said establishment would be immediately closed for two days.

The District Collector opined that though the number of positive cases in Vizag has come down, there is a need for making the city free of Covid-19. The district and health officials are preparing for the third wave, instructing the teaching hospitals to stock up for the third wave with necessary medical equipment. An oxygen tanker with a capacity of 50KL is soon coming up at VIMS Hospital. All the hospitals in the city are in the process of getting ready with sufficient oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and plants.