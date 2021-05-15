Last updated 4 hours ago

Swathi, whose father’s saturation levels had dropped severely after he got affected with Covid-19, couldn’t get an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Due to the lack of availability of an ambulance at the right time, she lost her father. Is this tragic incident the only case in Visakhapatnam? Unfortunately, no. Many of us have been witnessing such heart-wrenching incidents of children losing their parents, people dying due to no beds available or ambulance not reaching at the right time. Despite the government and private services making all efforts to help Covid-19 patients, there is still a big gap that needs to be filled. Who is filling this gap? A few volunteers in Vizag have stepped up to fulfil the needs of Covid-19 patients.

Have you been wondering how many Covid-19 patients are getting plasma donations, beds, ambulance services once they share information with their friends? Going through at least 15-20 shares, the needy person is able to get help though volunteers who are also playing a key role by spreading the message and ensuring effective distribution of resources.

Yo! Vizag brings out stories of some volunteers from the city who are the backstage soldiers in this battle against Covid-19.

Free ambulance service

Hearing helpless stories of people dying due to lack of unavailability of beds or vehicles, Team Jatayu, a volunteer service organization in Vizag will now be offering a free Emergency Vehicle for shifting Covid-19 patients to Hospitals. “During last year’s pandemic, we were helping people get food, shelter. This year, we saw so many deaths, people suffering due to lack of ambulance vehicles available at the right time. So, we will be starting an emergency vehicle to help Covid-19 patients reach the hospital in time,” said Sivamani, a volunteer at Team Jatayu.

So far, the team has hired the driver and staff to shift patients from home to hospitals. Taking all precautions like drivers wearing PPE kits, carrying disinfectant liquid, keeping a plastic sheet between driver and patient, a team of young volunteers from Vizag are gearing up to take a trial version of this service. “As of now, we are starting with one vehicle. Based on the demand, we will come up with more vehicles and staff. Fortunately, our families too are supportive in decisions we make to help people,” he added.

Contact: For ambulance service 6303616240/6309443765.

Covid tests/Plasma donation

With a team of 14 members, Young Indians Vizag has been active in helping patients get medicines, Oxygen beds, cylinders and any Covid-19 related material for those patients who are unable to get proper help. “We are connected with various WhatsApp groups, with doctors, pharmacists and Covid-19 resources so that we can get information from other sources which, in turn, is shared to the public. We have got volunteers from colleges in Vizag who give us timely information about beds availability, medicines,” said Ananya of YI.

Also, taking a step ahead, the team has started a plasma drive which is one of the major medications needed at many Covid-19 hospitals. So, people can register their names and get connected to plasma donors during emergencies. “During last year’s pandemic, we were helping in the supply of Covid-19 material such as masks, sanitisers, food packets. But now, we felt connecting people and sharing information was the need of the hour. Also, we get connected to doctors who help us to get information regarding the availability of beds which is helping many people,” said Ananya.

Adding to this, YI has started an RT-PCR testing facility in Vizag by partnering with Thyrocare to enable low-cost testing at Rs. 500. Collecting samples of the patients, test results can be availed on the next day. Individuals are told to show their Aadhaar card (hard copy or soft copy) during registration and should only pay via QR code (No Cash/Card).

Venue: 3rd Floor, Navaratnam Keshavarao Charitable Health Center (Varun Health Center), VIP Road, CBM Compound, Vizag.

Timings: 8 AM – 12 PM (Monday-Saturday)

Connect with Instagram: @yivizag

Donation of unused or used Oxygen cylinders/concentrators

There have been many Covid-19 patients who bought Oxygen cylinders/concentrators for emergency and have left them unused. Most of them do not have any idea what to do with it. For such people, Meekons and TrendSetters, an NGO has started a fundraising program to get Oxygen concentrators/cylinders. “There are many who have empty cylinders kept at home and have no idea what to do with it. We are accepting empty cylinders, used Oxygen concentrators from people who do not need them anymore. Also, people who can afford to refill the cylinders they have can refill and give us. We donate them to the needy,” said S Ravikanth Reddy, Founder President of MEEKONS.

According to Ravikanth Reddy, there are many people who are unaware of which Oxygen concentrators to buy and are shelling out money. “Any Oxygen concentrator’s weight should be more than 13 kg, as machines in this weight have good compressors. Oxygen purity should be more than 90 percent even at the highest flow rate and maximum flow speed should be 5 litres per minute. People should ensure that they are not getting a concentrator from the black market,” said Ravikanth Reddy.

Connect @ http://covid19.meecons.org/

Covid warrior on Bike

After his aunt died due to Covid-19, 42-year-old B Durga Prasad realised that wearing a mask can prevent the loss of a child or a mother or a friend in every family. On a two-wheeler with a red helmet designed with the Coronavirus symbol and a speaker recording in the background asking everyone to wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distance, Durga Prasad rides at least 50-60 km in a day. “I have an aluminum workshop where I work everyday from 6 AM to 8 AM. After that, I go on my bike to each area every day asking people to wear masks, maintain social distance. If I find anyone without mask, I immediately sanitise my hands and give them a disposable mask. There are times when people shout at me when I ask them to wear a mask. But all I do is give them a mask and start my bike,” said Durga Prasad.

Having his own workshop, he himself designed an advertising board which is attached at the pillion seat with quotations and photos of Covid-19 norms. Durga Prasad has been doing this inspirational ride for the last 15 days. “Watching the news about the number of deaths reported in Vizag upset me but when Covid affected my family by killing my aunt, I couldn’t take it anymore. I decided to do something from my side to educate people who are still on roads without mask,” said Durga Prasad.

Here is a portal that shows volunteers, NGOs and organisations working in Vizag during Covid-19, providing all possible help.

http://covid19.jcivizag.com/vizaginfo.php#organizational support