Viewing the thundering response to the fan park for the India vs New Zealand semi-final, the Andhra Cricket Association has decided to make it available on the RK Beach Road in Vizag for the World Cup final on Sunday. It is known that the City of Destiny is home to countless cricket fanatics, and the spectacle on Wednesday testified to it. The beach road turned into a hotspot for cricket enthusiasts of the beach city who turned up in hundreds to cheer for the Men in Blue.

Last week, the ACA announced fan parks in three cities- Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kadapa- for the World Cup semi-final. Much to the delight of the fans across the state, the cricket association has decided to set up similar parks in ten other cities alongside the three mentioned above, taking up the tally to 13 for the final.

On Wednesday, close to a thousand fans gathered on the RK Beach Road to witness the semi-final on the big screen. The ACA arranged music, a light show, and more to enthral the visitors who raptly held their nevers until the end. The fan park, with its free entry, on the RK Beach Road for the World Cup final is sure to attract more cricket fans in Vizag and promises a grand show.

