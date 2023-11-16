Cricket fanatics in Visakhapatnam gathered in large numbers to watch the intense semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on 15 November 2023 at the fan park set up by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). The fan park was free to enter and turned into an instant hotspot for the fans as hundreds gathered to witness the much-anticipated clash on the big screen.

Cricket buffs enjoyed the thrilling semi-final to the fullest, as India scored a mighty 397 with their tremendous batting display. Fans of Virat Kohli roared their support and admiration for him as he registered his 50 ODI century, breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. This was followed by a decisive century by Shreyas Iyer, which further fuelled the excitement.

Although there were a few fielding hiccups in the second innings, the Indian team did not disappoint their fans, as Shami rose to take seven wickets, leading India towards victory. Cricket is a celebration in India, and the fans in Visakhapatnam sure did celebrate the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the fan park. They danced to the beats of the DJ and the drummers and enjoyed the light show while relishing the dishes at the food stalls.

The atmosphere was lively and managed to give the fans a stadium-like experience. Fans anticipate a special screening on 19 November, where India is set to play the much-awaited ODI World Cup final after 12 long years.

