On Monday, 19 June 2023, the spokespersons of the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) met the newly-appointed director of the Visakhapatnam International Airport, S Raja Reddy. They discussed various concerning issues and sought viable solutions to them. The APATA representatives highlighted that more slots must be allotted at the Visakhapatnam airport for civilian flights to various destinations like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

Further, they appealed that additional flights must be commissioned to international destinations and emphasised that more flights must be introduced to connect Visakhapatnam and Dubai. The APATA urged the IndiGo to run more morning flights from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. They also stressed the need for extra night-time flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi for better connectivity.

Also read: Ten e-autos to be introduced in Visakhapatnam as a part of eco campaign

Apart from extra slots for civilian flights, the APATA spoke about extra cargo planes from Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.