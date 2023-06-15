In its fight against air pollution caused by the manifold increase in vehicles on the roads, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to introduce ten e-autos. Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), these battery-operated vehicles would be deployed on the beach road, according to GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS.

The fact that traffic congestion has spiked alarmingly needs no special mention and has been among the authorities’ concerns for a while. This occurrence must be attributed to a majority of the commuters preferring personal transport over public means. Keeping this in view, the police authorities are considering a plan to restrict vehicular inflow on the beach road during the weekends for the ease of locals and tourists.

Earlier, it was announced that 65 battery-operated vehicles would be employed for door-to-door garbage collection in the city as a part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative. Additionally, the Visakhapatnam civic body authorities plan to deploy ten e-autos on a pilot basis for the sake of tourists and visitors on busy days. A further decision regarding employing more batter vehicles will be taken based on their performance, said Saikanth Varma.

