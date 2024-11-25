The much-awaited work on the Visakhapatnam rail zone is all set to begin soon as tenders have been called for the construction of the general manager’s office, said to be the main building of the South Coast Railway Zone.

According to Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav, it has been decided to complete the project at a cost of Rs149 crore in two years.

Pre-bidding conference will be held on 2 December, while bids will be accepted from 13 to 17 December.

Those who file bids should pay Rs 76 lakh each as an EMD. Bids can also be filed jointly. No manual tenders will be accepted.

The building complex will come up on the 52-acre land owned by the railways near Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam.

Though the new zone was announced in February 2019, no progress was seen for over five years.

It may take two to three years for the new zone to become operational fully.

The zone was announced as a part of the assurance made during the bifurcation of the State. The zone, South Coastal Railway, consists of Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada, while a part of the Waltair division becomes a part of the Vijayawada division. The rest is being merged with the Rayagada division of the East Coast Railway.

Hailing the decision to call tenders for the South Coast Railway Zone works, MP M Sribharath from Visakhapatnam has said it reflects the commitment of the NDA government. The MP has thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for their initiative.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu