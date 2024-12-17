Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy are joining hands to conduct SLINEX 2024, a bilateral naval exercise in Visakhapatnam from December 17 to December 20. The event will occur under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command.

This maritime event, SLINEX 2024, will be conducted in two phases in Visakhapatnam – the harbour phase from December 17 to 18 and the sea phase on December 19 and 20.

While the Indian warship INS Sumitra has been prepared for the maritime exercise, SLNS Sayura ship, participating in the event, has also reached the coast from Sri Lanka.

The annual SLINEX naval exercises were initiated in 2005 and have proved extremely beneficial for both naval powers. The aim is to enhance interoperability and improve mutual understanding and exchange practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between India and Sri Lanka.

The exercise provides the navies with an opportunity to exchange information and get familiarised with each other’s procedures for ensuring better and more streamlined operations at sea.

During the two phases of this year’s SLINEX naval exercise, participants will also engage in professional, cultural and social interactions.

Commission of INS Nirdeshak

Currently, the Easter Naval Command is gearing up to host an important event on December 18 in Visakhapatnam. The second ship of the Survey Vessel Large Project, INS Nirdeshak, will be commissioned in the Naval Dockyard that day.

This 110-meter-long vessel, weighing approximately 3,800 tons, is powered by a dual diesel engine and 80% of the ship’s components have been sourced indigenously. Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, is expected to preside over the commissioning ceremony.

