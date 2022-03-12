Vizag is an emotion, and not just for Vizagites. Filmmakers flock to this scenic city to shoot movies and songs. Vizagites get very excited when they see their little city on the big screen. But when portrayed in a different light, they get triggered too. Here is an article capturing the pulse of Vizagites in general about their reactions to the mention of Vizag in movies.

Tamil dubbed movies

In every Tamil dubbed movie which has a beach, Vizag automatically becomes the name of the city. In the movie Yamudu, the Chennai port becomes the Vizag port. Vizagites are left to wonder if the only known fact about their city is that they are a coastal area. Although the mention of Vizag makes the movies more relatable to the Telugu audience, Vizagites are tired of it.

Movies shot in “Vizag”

Some Telugu movies, such as the recent release, Paagal, claim to be set in Vizag. Although barring the scenes near the beach, most of them are shot in Hyderabad. So Vizagites are glued to the screen to catch a glimpse of their city and are hyper-excited when that happens.

Songs shot on RK Beach Road

Nenu Sailaja, Solo, Paagal, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Oy! are among many movies which feature songs shot on the captivating RK Beach Road. These songs have a different vibe and make every Vizagite groove to them. Vizagites own such songs and play them on loop while they pass their time at the beach road.

Special Mention: Oy! Title Song

Shout out to this particular song as it has the name ‘Vizag’ in it. Even non-Vizagities are known to play this song once they set foot in the city and post stories.

When Vizagites become Celebrities

Vizagites share the victory of their fellow city dwellers. If the celebrities’ roots are in Vizag, the people rejoice in their achievements. Vizagites share the pride and constantly show support to many celebrities like Sobhita Dhulipala, Raj Tarun, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and many others, who hail from Vizag.

