The beauty of Vizag is difficult to put into words. That is why Tollywood has time and again tried to put it into songs. Over the years, there have been many Telugu songs that have attempted to convey what it is like to live in Vizag. Many others have extensively captured the scenic beauty of Vizag, with shooting happening at popular places in the city.

Here are 13 Telugu songs that perfectly encapsulate the beauty of Vizag:

#1 Alupannadi Unda from Gaayam

In the beginning, we take a dive down memory lane to the 1993 Telugu movie Gaayam starring Jagapathi Babu and Revathi. The romantic song “Alupannadi Unda” from this political thriller was shot extensively in Vizag. Through this classic song, we get a peek at Vizag from the 1990s. The song features some popular locations in Vizag from RK Beach to Dolphin’s Nose. Watch this video song and realise how much Vizag has changed over the years.

#2 Oy! Title Song

One of the best movies to have been shot in Visakhapatnam, this 2009 romantic drama is close to many Vizagites’ hearts. The title song in this Telugu movie perfectly captures living in Vizag with its lyrics. It explains how amazing it feels to live in a beachside house in this city.

#3 Naa Prema Kathaku from Solo

Had your heart broken for the first time, Vizagites? Then, this song must be on your playlist. From the 2011 movie Solo starring Nara Rohit and Nisha Aggarwal, this song has the protagonist getting pitch-drunk and roaming on the roads of Visakhapatnam, reminiscing the beautiful memories of a now-broken relationship.

#4 Legend Title Song

This list won’t be complete without a Nandamuri Balakrishna song. Hence, here’s one from the 2014 movie Legend. The title song of the movie, it covers some popular places in Vizag like Visakhapatnam Harbour and Simhachalam Temple. In typical Balakrishna terms, you get to see him riding a horse on RK Beach Road in this song.

#5 Devuda Devudaa from Temper

A song that is found on most party playlists, it is from the blockbuster Telugu movie Temper. The song features a completely sloshed Jr. NTR dancing on Bheemili Beach to peppy beats. The movie itself was shot almost entirely in Visakhapatnam.

#6 Cheliya from Kshanam

Fell in love during your college years in Vizag? Then, this must be one of the Telugu songs that constantly remind you of that love. From the 2016 movie Kshanam, this song features scenic places in Vizag like RK Beach, Ross Hill and Thotlakonda.

#7 Crazy Feeling from Nenu Shailaja

This Telugu song featuring Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh is a great guide to popular dating spots in Vizag. It shows popular locations in the city like RK Beach, CMR Central and Telugu Talli flyover.

#8 Unnattundi Gundey from Ninnu Kori

One movie in recent years that is on every Vizagite’s heart is Ninnu Kori. This Telugu movie’s first half was shot in Vizag and some of the popular songs from this movie have also been filmed here, at locations like Andhra University and Tenneti Park.

#9 Yemi Janmanu from C/o Kancharapalem

C/o Kancharapalem is a Telugu movie shot and based in Kancharapalem, a neighbourhood in Visakhapatnam. Though all the songs in this movie feature Visakhapatnam, this one beautifully portrays the day-to-day lives of middle-class people in this neighbourhood.

#10 O Sari Try Chei from Nela Ticket

Another one of the recent movies shot in Visakhapatnam, Nela Ticket has a peppy song called “O Sari Try Chei” which has Ravi Teja dancing at various popular places in the city like Visakhapatnam Port and Kailasagiri.

#11 Koo Chuku Chuku from Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu

This Telugu song is from the recently-released movie Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu. The one thing in this song that separates it from all other Telugu songs on this list is that multiple Vizag neighbourhoods are mentioned in its lyrics, from Kancharapalem to Gnanapuram to NAD Junction. In a way, it clearly seems to be a tribute to Vizag and can only be enjoyed by its citizens.

#12 Aanandam Madike from Ishq

A romantic number sung by Sid Sriram which has been shot majorly at RK Beach sounds magical. This song from the 2021 movie Ishq has been filmed almost entirely in slow-motion, matching perfectly with Sid Sriram’s voice and the sceneries of Vizag.

#13 Visakhapatnam Lo Rowdy Gaado from Gully Rowdy

The most recent song to have been shot in Visakhapatnam, this beat-filled number is from the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Gully Rowdy. It’s the only Telugu song so far to have been shot in front of the Bangladeshi cargo ship MV MAA which is now stuck at Tenneti Park.

