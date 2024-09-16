Living in a seaside city like Vizag has many privileges. Having breathtaking views and relaxing beaches close at hand are obvious perks, but perhaps one of the best things about living here is co-existing alongside fascinating and beautiful sea creatures like dolphins! Team Yo Vizag spoke to Sri Chakra Pranav, the Founder of the East Coast Conservation Team, who told us that there are four species of dolphins that swim close to the shores of Visakhapatnam:

1. Humpback Dolphin

The Humpback Dolphin is the most common species seen along Vizag’s shores. These dolphins are typically found in shallow coastal waters and are easily recognized by the hump on their back. They often swim close to the shore, making them a familiar sight for local fishermen and tourists alike.

2. Spinner Dolphin

Named for their acrobatic spins, Spinner Dolphins are known for their fun and playful antics. They are medium-sized and often seen in large groups. Though they prefer offshore waters, they sometimes come closer to shore, particularly in the Bay of Bengal, where deeper waters are closer to shore.

3. Bottlenose Dolphin

Perhaps the most famous species worldwide, the Bottlenose Dolphin is also present near Vizag. Known for their intelligence and friendly nature, these dolphins have a robust body and a short, rounded snout.

4. Risso’s Dolphin

Risso’s Dolphins can grow up to 12 feet and are typically a deep-water species. However, in the Bay of Bengal, where the deep waters are just 4 km from the shore, they can sometimes be seen closer to land. They tend to have robust, scarred bodies, which develop from social interactions with other dolphins.

Where to spot dolphins?

While sightings cannot be guaranteed, early mornings at Sagar Nagar and RK Beach in Visakhapatnam might offer a chance to see dolphins, particularly Humpback Dolphins. These dolphins are known to form pods and come close to shore during low-light conditions, such as early mornings and late evenings. There may be a better chance of spotting them further out in deeper waters. However, sightings are indefinite and may occur once every few days.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for informational purposes and aims to provide general knowledge about dolphin species near Vizag’s coast. It is not intended to encourage or promote activities that could disturb or endanger these marine animals. Please ensure that any viewing of dolphins is conducted in a manner that does not interfere with their natural behaviour or habitat.