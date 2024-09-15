A dead Spinner dolphin (Stenella Longirostris) washed ashore at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on 14 September 2024. A necropsy confirmed that the dolphin was a bycatch (an accidental capture), and it died due to suffocation caused by getting entangled in a fishing net. Responding swiftly to the incident, members of the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), Sri Chakra Pranav and Deepu Visweswar, reported the stranding to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

Sri Chakra Pranav Tamrapalli, Founder and President of ECCT, shared his insights on the situation. “Such incidents are called ‘dead strandings’. The ECCT team has responded to over 15 such strandings in the last four years. This particular dolphin was a Spinner dolphin. It is known for its unique behaviour of leaping out of the water and spinning mid-air. This jump also allows them to take a breath. In this case, the dolphin was caught in a fishing net, which prevented it from doing so,” he explained.

Range Officer Ram Naresh of the AP Forest Department, quickly sent officers to inspect the incident. Dr Purushotham, a veterinarian from Visakhapatnam Zoo, was called to conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death. The examination revealed haemorrhages near the lungs and marks of fishing nets on the creature’s outer body.

“Just like this, there have been strandings of Humpback dolphins, Risso’s dolphins, and even larger species like sperm whales and Bryde’s whales in Krishna and Srikakulam districts,” said Sri Chakra Pranav. He remarked that in cases of live stranding, there is a chance of keeping the animals alive by caring for them and pushing them back into the ocean with the help of all stakeholders. “However, this is only possible if we receive information about such incidents. That is why we need a network,” he explained.

“Our next goal is to establish a Marine Conservation Network for Vizag. Through this, we aim to educate fishermen and create awareness among all stakeholders. Once the awareness is spread, they’ll know who to contact about these incidents,” he added. Such a network would help spread awareness among fishermen and other coastal stakeholders, such as lifeguards and marine police. Subsequently, this could encourage them to report marine strandings – like the dead dolphin at RK Beach – promptly.

