Evaru on Amazon Prime Video: Adivi Sesh starrer is now streaming online

Recent Telugu film Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh, Regina Cassandra, and Naveen Chandra, is now streaming on video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Venkat Ramji, and bankrolled by PVP, has been made available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday.

Evaru had released on 15 August and caught positive word of mouth right from its initial screenings. The suspense-thriller had succeeded in striking a chord with the audience and ended up raking in profits for the filmmakers.

Sharing that Evaru is now streaming on Amazon prime, the film’s lead actor, Adivi Sesh tweeted, “Here’s your Monday Motivation 🙂 Evaru has become the biggest theatrical success of my career in the Telugu States! Now that Blockbuster Evaru is finishing it’s run in theaters, we thought it’d be nice for you to stream it!”

Inspired by the Spanish crime thriller Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), Evaru was hailed as a well-made whodunit. Director Ramji made a commendable debut and was ably supported by the technical team to get the act spot on. Lead actors Sesh and Regina Cassandra too delivered terrific performances and stood among the film’s strongest pillars.

Talking about Evaru in an interview with Yo! Vizag, director Venkat Ramji mentioned that PVP cinema had approached him, with Adivi Sesh in the lead. Earlier, the duo had made it big with their nail-biting thriller ‘Kshanam’. “We re-worked on the script for quite some time. Throughout the filming process, our lead actors were committed to the project and breathed life into the characters. I can proudly say that Evaru is one of those rare films in which all the 24 crafts are being equally appreciated”, the director shared.