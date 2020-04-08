Despite the stringent curbs in place and the warnings, several people have been venturing out carelessly during the allotted time, violating the lockdown in the city. Vizag Police Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Meena (IPS), has informed that essential commodities will be sold In Vizag between 06:00 am to 09:00 am only from April 7, 2020. He stated that only one person is allowed to travel on a two-wheeler while 2 people will be allowed in a four-wheeler. He said that people can step out to buy the essential commodities in Vizag within 2 to 3 km radius, from their residential areas. He stated that the Aadhaar card must be carried while venturing out. Any violations during the lockdown will be dealt with legally, said the Vizag Police Commissioner.

In the past 24 hrs, as on April 7, 94 cases were registered and 238 violators have been arrested. 114 vehicles were seized in the city. As on April 6, Rs 8,35,810 has been paid as fines by the violators. The Vizag Police Commissioner said that people must abide by government regulations otherwise immediate legal action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, 10 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh registered. As per an update released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh update, Guntur reported 8 positive cases, Kadapa and Nellore reported 1 each. With the new cases, now Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases tally is at 314. The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam currently stands at 20. It may be noted that the northern districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have not reported a single case so far.