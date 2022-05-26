As a part of his ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’, an initiative to spread awareness about solar energy across the country, Dr Chetan Singh Solanki reached Vizag on Wednesday. The solar-powered bus, which was turned into a home, has toured ten Indian states to date. A professor at IIT Bombay and the brand ambassador of solar power for the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Solanki has taken an oath to travel across the country for 11 long years as a part of his noble mission.

The professor, on his solar bus, visited Gayatri Vidya Parishad Engineering College (GVPEC), Madhurawada, Vizag, on 25 May, where he addressed the students and the faculty of the college. He was seen delivering a lecture about the significance of solar power in the modern day. Dr Solanki pointed out that the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ aims at increasing the household usage of solar power, which would save up to 20% of power consumption. Further, he made the students pledge their efforts to empower the cause and achieve this goal.

The unique bus turned home is paired with eight solar panels, which can generate power in any given weather condition. Chetan Singh Solanki holds a doctorate in solar power and also found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records thrice. He was also given the name ‘Solar Gandhi’ by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Dr Solanki has scheduled his ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’, which was flagged off in November 2020, till 2030.

The entourage of the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ solar bus was felicitated by the GVPEC authorities during their Vizag visit.

