Free from harmful fertilisers and pesticides, a variety of organic products are on display at the sprawling AU Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam where the four-day organic mela is underway.

Being organised jointly by Go-adharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha with an aim to educate people about the importance of switching to organic products to lead a healthy lifestyle, the organic mela, which was launched on 12 December, is drawing crowds in droves.

Farmers and sellers of organic products have shared the joint platform and set up about 200 stalls to show the way to stay healthy. From fresh leafy vegetables to products with medicinal value, the mela offers everything.

Among others, a stall where ‘Dawachay’ is being sold catches the eye and visitors are seen showing interest in having a sip. Said to be consisting of over 20 herbs, the tea works as an antioxidant, blood purifier, stress reliever and fat burner, according to its seller.

Similarly, the stall set up by Universal Organic Company sells Kashmir honey and pure cow ghee which have several health benefits. It also offers biscuits made of organic jaggery, butter and cow ghee.

Millets, which of late, have become a part of daily diet, are sold by a stall set up by Agriroute. A variety of powders like moringa and curry leaves are on display.

For foodies, the mela offers a number of varieties which are tasty but not harmful.

Once the visitors step inside they are tempted by ‘bobbari garelu’ made of all organic ingredients. Madugula halwa, made of organic jaggery and other eatables forces visitors to have a bite.

Visitors can also have a look at the traditional ‘ganuga’ which is used to make cold-pressed oil, and nurseries on the mela premises.

After going around the stalls, don’t miss to taste the ‘Amrutham organic fruit ice mango’ which is being sold in three sizes costing Rs 130, Rs 100 and Rs 70.

The four-day organic mela in Visakhapatnam will be ending on 15 December.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu