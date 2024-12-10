Go-adharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha are jointly organising an organic mela in Visakhapatnam from 12 December.

The mela is being organised to promote cow-based natural farming products and to create awareness among farmers and consumers about organic farming, according to the organisers.

The organic mela, to be held from 12 December at AU Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam, will continue till 15 December.

Various programmes will be held during the four-day event. Farmers’ conference will be held at 10 am on the inaugural day, while a programme on health will be held the next day.

Programmes on food processing and roof gardening will be organised on 14 and 15 December respectively.

Giving details of the mela at a press conference held in the city on 10 December, Go-adharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham president Varma said people can lead a healthy life by using the cow-based farm products.

Cautioning the public against the use of vegetables and fruits which were grown using fertilizers and pesticides in excessive doses, he advocated the use of organic products.

Claiming an overwhelming response to the four organic melas conducted earlier, he said Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu would inaugurate the mela.

A variety of organic products would be displayed at over 300 stalls to be set up, said Sangam member MSN Raju. Former MLC PVN Madhav also spoke.

