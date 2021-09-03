Indian Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Savitri, belonging to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) arrived at Chittagong Port, Bangladesh, on Thursday, 2 September 2021. It is carrying two 960 LPM (Litres Per Minute) Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military, and government agencies, in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in their country. The MOPs have been developed and manufactured by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The ENC vessel was accorded a welcome at Chittagong Port by the Bangladesh Navy (BN) and the mobile plants were received by the Commanding Officer of BNS Patenga Navy Hospital and representatives from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Commanding Officer of INS Savitri greeted the Commander of Chittagong Naval Area, the Commander of BN Fleet, and the Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority, to reaffirm India’s solidarity with Bangladesh in these circumstances.

Following all Covid-19 protocols, the ship’s crew will also participate in professional and social exchanges with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy, in order to enhance the synergy between the two navies. The ship is scheduled to take part in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with a BN ship on 3 September before departing from the port.

This supply of Covid-19 relief material is a part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing Mission Sagar in which the navy is handing out assistance to friendly nations. Recently, INS Airavat of Eastern Naval Command had supplied 10 Liquid Medical Oxygen containers to Indonesia.