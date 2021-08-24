The Landing Ship Tank (Large) INS Airavat of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia on 24 August, delivering 10 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers, based on the requirement projected by the Government of Indonesia. On completion of disembarkation of the medical supplies and, as part of the ongoing Mission SAGAR, INS Airavat will continue onwards to deliver medical supplies to other friendly nations in the region.

INS Airavat of Eastern Naval Command, with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations, is also configured to perform Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean in the past. The same ship had transported medical aid and had handed over 5 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers (100 MT) and 300 Oxygen Concentrators to Indonesia on 24 July. Back in June, INS Airavat had arrived in Visakhapatnam with Covid-19 relief material, consisting of 158 MT of LMO in 7 cryogenic oxygen tanks, 2722 oxygen cylinders, and 10 ventilators.

India and Indonesia enjoy a strong cultural and diplomatic partnership and have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific region. The navies of the two nations also regularly carry out joint naval exercises and coordinated patrols in the Indian Ocean.