AP TRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director, Srikanth Nagulapalli on Tuesday once again dismissed rumours stating that higher tariff was applied for electricity bills this month, leading to the steep increase in bill prices. Stating that the State Government has decided to do away with the 18% hike in case of late payment, he said that consumers who wish to get their electricity bill details clarified can do so by calling the 1912 helpline number. Further, the CMD verified that even if meter readings were recorded for two months at a time, the bills were generated for a single month’s usage only.

Further, Mr Srikanth ordered that month-wise bill details of the last two years must be available on the official AP TRANSCO website for all consumers to verify. Consumers would have to give details of their service numbers on the website to access the details.

In his address from the R&B Bhavan in Vijayawada, the AP TRANSCO CMD stated that consumers have a deadline of 45 days to pay their power bills. As per regular norms, the power bills have to be paid within fifteen days of disbursal. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumers can pay their bills by 15 June 2020 without any late payment fees, the officer said. Further, it was stated that re-connection charges, if paid already, will be adjusted in future bills.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Power Distribution Corporation Mr J Padma Janardhan Reddy stated that the electricity bill hike in the last two months could be attributed to various factors. Since the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors round the clock, higher power consumption could have occurred. Further, use of appliances like air conditioner and coolers during the summer months could also be a factor for the increased power bills, the officer said.

Electricity helpline number: 1912