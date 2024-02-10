An electric bike caught fire while being charged in an apartment complex at APSCB Colony near NSTL in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night. According to locals, the fire spread to the nearby room of the watchman and destroyed it, while the two-wheeler was totally gutted. Following information, fire service personnel rushed to the apartment and extinguished the fire.

With people finding the electric vehicles more convenient, the number of such bikes moving on roads is gradually going up. The rise in fuel prices is also contributing to the use of electrical vehicles by many riders. The electric bikes can also be charged easily at home and the users need not depend on outside charging stations.

As people prefer new generation bikes to the old ones, several companies have entered the market manufacturing a variety of models in tune with the taste of riders.

However, reports of electric vehicles catching fire while being charged from various places is a cause for concern. According to experts, cheap e-bikes and low-quality batteries may explode due to a lower-quality process of manufacturing.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

