The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has come up with yet another innovative concept of passenger amenity by introducing an electric bike and car rental facility at the Visakhapatnam railway station. A first-of-its-kind idea by the Indian Railways, e-vehicles on rent is an environmentally friendly move with added facility to the passengers visiting the city. On Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Kumar Satpathy, inaugurated the facility.

A leading electric bike rental company has set up its facility at Visakhapatnam railway station at Gate no. 1 with 12 e-bikes and 2 e-cars. This company offers a diversified and exceptional range of electric, as well as fuel-based, two-wheelers and four-wheelers on rent. They offer competitive pricing and optimum quality bikes that provide an exquisite experience for all. The customer-oriented approach, by the service provider, enables them to fulfill the needs of the passengers. With the personalized service and higher commitment levels, the riders can choose to rent them on an hourly as well as on a daily basis. The company is planning to introduce more vehicles phase-wise.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the rental e-bike and e-car facility is an excellent amenity for the visitors, passengers, public at the station who can avail it at nominal charges. According to officials at Visakhapatnam railway station, Rs 500 is going to be charged for an electric bike and Rs. 2,500 for an electric car for one day at this rental facility. The company has around 15 charging stations in the city. The concept of e-bikes and cars is to promote environmentally friendly motives among the travellers and to encourage the public towards conservation of the environment.

Further, the Divisional Railway Manager commissioned two water coolers, on Platform No 1 and Platform No 8 respectively. donated by Sri Satya Sai Seva Samithi. He also inaugurated a renovated multipurpose stall on Platform no. 1, adding to the list of world-class facilities at Visakhapatnam railway station.