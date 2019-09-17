Elderly woman falls to death in an open drain in Visakhapatnam

A 65-year-old woman died after falling into an open drain in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Reportedly, the deceased, identified as D Seetamma, was residing with her son, at Simhapuri Colony of Vepagunta in Visakhapatnam.

Apparently, the pavement slab broke while Seetamma was crossing the drain on Sunday morning. The mishap caused the woman to fall into the ten feet deep drain which was filled with debris and sewage. She was later spotted by local sanitation workers. Seetamma was declared already dead by the time she was pulled out from the open drain.

The sanitation workers then informed the police of the incident. Upon receiving the information, Pendurthi Circle Inspector (CI) Satya Narayana had visited the spot and enquired regarding the incident to gain further insights.