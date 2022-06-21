On Monday, 20 June 2022, a bear attack was reported in Srikakulam District in which eight people were severely injured. As per the reports, the victims were working on the construction of a shed at a cashew plantation located between Kidisingi and Vajrapukotturu. It is said that the same bear also killed a 72-year-old Kodanda Rao on Sunday at Peddakonda.

Upon gaining knowledge of the events that had happened on Sunday, eight locals were helping a farmer to build a shed near the cashew plantation to safeguard him from any attack. The bear ambushed, injuring them severely. They were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital and their condition is said to be stable now. Later, the victims were shifted to a private hospital.

The bear has fled the scene after the attack and is said to be aimlessly roaming in the nearby areas in Srikakulam. Some locals and police suspect that the bear might have left the wilderness and entered the village in search of food and water. The forest department officials have formed several search parties to capture the bear. It is also said that the bear had attacked a few cattle farms in the area.

